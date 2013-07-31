By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
July 31 CBS Corp on Wednesday reported
better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, as the
broadcaster brought in more revenue from online licensing deals
and international syndication of its television shows.
Chief executive Les Moonves said the company would remain
firm in its standoff over fees with Time Warner Cable,
which briefly blacked out CBS this week in New York and Los
Angeles after the companies could not reach a deal. The deadline
for a new agreement is Friday at 5 p.m. EST.
"Receiving fair value for our content is core to who we are,
and we will remain resolute in this principle now and in all
future negotiations," Moonves said.
Time Warner Cable did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
On the call, Moonves touted the science fiction serial drama
"Under the Dome," a summer hit based on a novel by Stephen King
that CBS said it had already renewed for next summer.
The series, about a small town cut off from the outside
world by a giant impenetrable dome, has attracted an average of
about 12 million viewers per episode, making it the top scripted
series of the summer in the United States. King has agreed to
write the first episode of the new season.
CBS also struck a unique streaming deal with Amazon
that put the show online four days after it aired. This made the
show profitable even before it started airing, Moonves said.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $476 million
from $452 million a year earlier, CBS said. Diluted
earnings-per-share came in at 76 cents, beating the average
forecast of 72 cents from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Affiliate and subscription revenues from pay TV providers
gained 18 percent to $549 million, CBS said.
CBS Corp owns the CBS broadcast network and cable channels
such as Showtime and the CBS Sports Network, and book publisher
Simon & Schuster.
Shares of CBS rose 1 percent to $53.35 in after-hours trading
from $53.35 at the close on the New York Stock Exchange.