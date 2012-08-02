* Looking ahead it plans to benefit from political
commercials
* Cost cuts improved margins in the latest quarter
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 CBS Corp's quarterly
profit beat forecasts as the company recorded higher affiliate
and subscription revenue at its TV networks and cut costs to
offset a dip in advertising sales.
The also company said on Thursday its networks will benefit
from demand for political commercials ahead of the November U.S.
president election, while its outdoor advertising business will
receive a lift from the London Olympics.
"We're confident 2012 will be a record year, and we will
produce exceptional results in 2013 and beyond," CBS Chief
Executive Les Moonves said in statement.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $427 million, an
8 percent gain from a year earlier. Earnings per share rose 12
percent to 65 cents, beating analysts' average forecast of 59
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"CBS continues to post solid results," Morningstar analyst
Michael Corty said. "Among the broadcasters, it is the network
that remains dominant."
CBS shares fell 0.12 percent to $330 in after-hours trading,
down from its earlier close of $33.04 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The CBS broadcast network is the highest-rated U.S.
broadcast channel in terms of overall viewers, propelled by hits
such as comedy "The Big Bang Theory" and drama "NCIS." The
company also operates Showtime and other cable networks.
In recent quarters, CBS has focused on diversifying revenues
from its advertising-led business model. The company has pushed
for carriage fees from cable, satellite and phone TV
distributors.
An 8 percent gain in affiliate and subscription revenue
helped lift the quarter that ended in June, along with cost
cutting that improved profit margins.
"Even with an uneven economy, our financial health is
superb, our content is at the top of its game, and the
opportunities in front of us are enormous," Moonves told
analysts on a conference call.
Overall revenue fell 3 percent from a year earlier to $3.5
billion. The company said the decline stemmed from tough
comparisons to the first year revenue from a multi-year
streaming deal last year and the NCAA basketball championships,
which this year fell in an earlier quarter. Advertising revenue
dropped 4.5 percent to $2.1 billion.
Moonves said he had been approached by potential buyers for
the company's outdoor advertising business, but was "not
actively" trying to sell it.
"We are very pleased with how it's performing," Moonves
said, adding that "if somebody came along with the right price,
we would have to take a serious look at it."