LOS ANGELES Nov 6 CBS Corp recorded
higher profit as the company collected more revenue from
advertising and licensing of television shows including hits
"NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Good Wife."
CBS on Wednesday posted diluted earnings per share of 76
cents, an increase from 64 cents a year earlier. Net earnings
from continuing operations rose to $469 million, a 12 percent
increase from $420 million in the same period last year.
Shares of CBS rose 0.2 percent to $59.75 in after-hours
trading, up from their $59.62 close on the New York Stock
Exchange.
CBS is the highest-rated U.S. broadcast network in overall
viewers with its stable of hits such as "The Big Bang Theory"
and "NCIS." The company also operates Showtime and other cable
channels, the publishing house Simon & Schuster, and radio
stations.
