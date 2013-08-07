(Adds comment from U.S. lawmaker in paragraph 12; updates
shares paragraph 22)
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 6 CBS Corp on Tuesday rejected the
latest proposal by Time Warner Cable Inc to end its
blackout of the TV network in major cities in a dispute over
fees and dismissed it as a "public relations gesture."
Even though both sides urged a return to the negotiating
table after weeks of discussions, talks seemed to have broken
down, affecting more than 3 million Time Warner Cable customers
in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and other cities.
In a letter released to the media on Tuesday, CBS Chief
Executive Leslie Moonves said Time Warner Cable has not reached
out to him in any meaningful way to resolve the dispute over
fees the cable company pays to carry the CBS broadcast network.
CBS has asked for an increase in fees.
On Monday, Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt made a proposal
to Moonves to sell CBS as a single channel, rather than part of
a package, in a letter that he also released to the media.
Moonves said he initially welcomed Britt's letter until he
learned it was released to the media at the same time. "It made
me suspect that the document was not, as I hoped, a sincere
offer but rather a public relations gesture of some kind. Sadly,
my suspicions were more than justified," he said.
Time Warner Cable blacked out the network on Friday. In
turn, CBS blocked online access to videos on CBS.com for Time
Warner Cable broadband customers.
The blackout has deprived viewers of summer sci-fi hit
"Under the Dome" and live sports, such as golf, that air on the
broadcast network.
RBC Capital Markets analyst David Bank estimated that CBS
currently receives $1 a month per subscriber and is seeking to
double the amount.
In New York, the fracas caught the attention of mayoral
candidates, including city Comptroller John Liu. He issued a
letter to Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday asking for an
emergency meeting to discuss penalties against Time Warner
Cable.
Rahul Merchant, New York's chief information and innovation
officer, said in a statement it would be inappropriate for the
city to take sides in a dispute between two private companies.
Merchant said the city will ensure that cable customers who
cancel their service receive refunds.
In Washington, U.S. Senator Edward Markey, a Democrat, urged
the Federal Communications Commission to investigate CBS' denial
of Web video access and help bring the parties together to
settle their differences.
CBS said on Friday it would restore access to the CBS.com
videos once the network is back on Time Warner Cable's TV
system.
An FCC representative could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Charlie Ergen, chairman of rival satellite provider Dish
Network Corp, predicted on Tuesday the blackout would
lead to a decline in CBS viewership by customers who drop their
pay-TV service.
"They will realize they don't miss it or they discovered new
programming that they didn't know existed before, or they went
to the Internet and cut the cord and never came back," Ergen
said on a conference call after his company reported quarterly
results.
Dish has frequently taken channels off the air to gain
leverage in fee battles. Last Thursday, broadcaster Raycom Media
was blocked from Dish's system in a dispute that remains
unresolved.
CBS said it expected minimal impact to its nationwide
ratings from the standoff with Time Warner Cable. Through the
first four nights, it estimated a 1 percent decline in
viewership due to the blackout.
Moonves also said the cable company's offer on Monday to
sell CBS channels to subscribers one-by-one on an "a la carte"
basis, instead of as part of a package, was unrealistic and
suggested the cable company offer its pricy regional sports
network channels on the same basis.
In response to Moonves' letter, a Time Warner Cable
spokesman said: "We're disappointed that they've offered no
solutions," adding the offer was "sincere."
On Monday, Time Warner Cable rival Verizon FiOS said
it was receiving requests for service from Time Warner Cable
customers who could not watch CBS.
Shares of CBS edged down 0.1 percent to $54.00, while Time
Warner Cable fell 1.9 percent to $114.26 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Prudence Crowther)