Sept 3 CBS Corp won large increases in
the fees it will receive from Time Warner Cable Inc in
its agreement with the cable operator that ended a month-long
blackout of CBS, Showtime and other channels in key cities,
analysts said.
CBS was asking for as much as $2 a month in "retransmission
fees" to allow Time Warner to carry the CBS network and other
channels for each of its 3.2 million cable subscribers in the
affected areas. That would be a large hike from the current CBS
monthly fee of around 56 cents a subscriber, although any
increase would be phased in over the life of the contract.
The standoff between CBS, the top-rated U.S. broadcaster and
Time Warner Cable, the country's second-largest cable operator,
was seen as a major test of whether Time Warner Cable could
withstand price increases for programming that threatens to
reduce earnings for U.S. TV distribution companies and raise
consumer prices.
"CBS is the winner. Content owners always win these
negotiations, it's just a matter of how much they won," said
cable and telecommunications analyst Craig Moffett of Moffett
Research.
"They have all the leverage. Consumers don't get mad and
trade in their channel when these fights drag on. They go
looking for a different satellite or telephone company."
The companies did not disclose terms of the contract, and
spokespeople would not comment.
The two sides had been at odds since Aug. 2, when talks
broke down and CBS, Showtime and other CBS-owned channels were
blacked out in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and other smaller
markets.
In addition to higher retransmission fees, CBS also had
demanded to be paid for the digital rights to its TV shows. Time
Warner wanted to receive CBS programming for its digital outlets
without paying additional costs, which would extend a provision
of their 2008 agreement.
CBS has since received payment from Comcast and other cable
operators for the digital use of their programs.
"We are receiving fair compensation for CBS content," CBS
chief executive Leslie Moonves said in a statement. "And we also
have the ability to monetize our content going forward on all
the new, developing platforms that are right now transforming
the way people watch television."
The agreement will almost certainly continue to reduce Time
Warner Cable's margins, which have narrowed for the past decade
as program costs have increased faster than operator's ability
to raise rates, said Michael Corty, an analyst with Morningstar
who follows Time Warner Cable.
"The video margins are still substantial, but cable
operators are having to make it up more and more from broadband
sales," he said.
Other cable operators such as DirecTV which had
backed Time Warner Cable in its standoff with CBS will be
looking closely at the deal as they struggle against rising
program costs.
Later this year, satellite operator Dish Network Corp's
contract with Walt Disney Co expires, which
will require negotiations over increases for channels including
sports channel ESPN, the most expensive channel on the dial.
Under the agreement announced over the weekend, Time Warner
Cable will be able to offer an app for CBS's Showtime premium
channel on its digital services, the two sides said in a
statement. But analysts believe that the cable operator will be
paying for the rights to any digital content.
CBS frequently mentions digital licensing of its content as
one of the major drivers of earnings growth for its TV
properties in earnings reports and conference calls.
"We wanted to hold down costs and retain our ability to
deliver a great video experience to our customers," Time Warner
Cable Chairman and Chief Executive Glenn Britt said in a
separate statement. "While we certainly didn't get everything we
wanted, ultimately we ended up in a much better place than when
we started."
Programming on all networks resumed at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT)
on Monday, the two sides said in a statement.
Talks intensified in late August, according to a person with
knowledge of the negotiations, after CBS began airing ads in the
three main markets that urged fans to switch television
providers before the start of the football season.
The ads, which feature a much-anticipated match-up between
star sibling NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, were
designed to highlight what Time Warner subscribers would miss
should the blackout interrupt viewing of the football.
Eventually, fights that lead to rising program costs could
bring in federal oversight from consumer-minded politicians and
regulators, said Richard Greenfield, an analyst with the firm
BTIG.
"Change is coming," Greenfield said in an email. "2014 will
not be like 2013. Broadcasters shouldn't get too smug with this
victory."