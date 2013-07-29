July 29 Time Warner Cable Inc and CBS broadcast network, which are locked in a battle over fees the cable company pays to carry CBS programming, said they would negotiate until 8 p.m. on Monday, at least temporarily averting a blackout in some large cities.

The deadline had been 5 p.m. This is the second time in two weeks they have extended the deadline. Analysts have estimated that 3.5 million Time Warner Cable customers could lose access to CBS's broadcast network if a new deal is not reached.

Threats of blackouts have become increasingly common in the TV business as networks, which provide programming, and cable operators, which transmit that content to subscribers around the country, battle over terms.

CBS' chief executive Les Moonves said on Monday he was engaged in "difficult" negotiations with the second-largest U.S. cable provider. [ID: L1N0FZ0T8].