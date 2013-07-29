July 29 Time Warner Cable Inc and CBS
broadcast network, which are locked in a battle over
fees the cable company pays to carry CBS programming, said they
would negotiate until 8 p.m. on Monday, at least temporarily
averting a blackout in some large cities.
The deadline had been 5 p.m. This is the second time in two
weeks they have extended the deadline. Analysts have estimated
that 3.5 million Time Warner Cable customers could lose access
to CBS's broadcast network if a new deal is not reached.
Threats of blackouts have become increasingly common in the
TV business as networks, which provide programming, and cable
operators, which transmit that content to subscribers around the
country, battle over terms.
CBS' chief executive Les Moonves said on Monday he was
engaged in "difficult" negotiations with the second-largest U.S.
