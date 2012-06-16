LOS ANGELES, June 15 CBS television on Friday
said it has acquired rights to produce a pilot TV program based
on the Web-based game "Draw Something" from Zynga Inc,
the San Francisco-based creator of popular "Farmville."
The pictionary-style game has two players taking turns
drawing pictures of words that are then guessed-upon by a
partner.
On the TV show, which also is tentatively titled "Draw
Something," teams of celebrities and everyday players will
compete for money, and viewers can play at home for prizes.
Financial details of the pilot pickup were undisclosed, and
no air date has been set.
A star turn in a network TV show would cap a swift rise for
a game launched just earlier this year by struggling New York
game studio OMGPOP.
Zynga paid $183 million to acquire OMGPOP in March after
Draw Something became an overnight hit among smartphone and
tablet users. Zynga declined to comment.
The show will be produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions,
Embassy Row and Sony Pictures Television. TV personality
Seacrest will be an executive producer, along with Michael Davis
and Adam Sher.