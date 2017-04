Sept 5 Societe Centrale de Bois et des Scieries de la Manche :

* Said on Thursday it has finalized a private bond placement of 23 million euros

* Said that it has canceled its SCBSM 8 pct 2016 bonds

* Said it has proceeded the buyback of 318,254 convertible bonds SCBSM 9 pct 2016, about 30 pct of its convertible bonds in circulation Source text for Eikon: [ID: nACT37102]

