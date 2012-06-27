* Q1 cider volumes fall 21.6 pct in UK, 5.4 pct in Ireland

* Group sees volumes recovering over next nine months

* Strong sales of Tennent's, exported brands help offset dip

DUBLIN, June 27 Irish cider-maker C&C expects operating profit to increase by between one and six percent this year after a strong first quarter performance across its other portfolios helped offset weak cider sales hit by poor weather.

C&C, which sells cider under the Magners, Bulmers and Gaymers brands, said volumes by 5.4 percent in Ireland and 21.6 percent in the UK in the three months to May 31 but it anticipates that an increase in commercial support and brand activity will drive a recovery over the next nine months.

The group's chief executive said in May that this month's European soccer championships and the Olympic Games in July and August would likely boost sales.

Sales of Scotland's top lager Tennent's, which C&C bought from Anheuser-Busch in 2009, grew by 5.4 percent in the UK thanks to an increase in price compensating for volume declines, while its continued introduction to the Irish market saw sales there rise by almost 50 percent.

The Dublin-based group said it expects full-year operating profit of between 112 million and 118 million euros ($139.7 million-$147.2 million), up on the 111 million euros posted in the 12 months to February and compared to analysts' average estimate of 114 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.