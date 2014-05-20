BRIEF-Misr Oils And Soap Nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 3.4 million versus EGP 165,000 year ago
DUBLIN May 20 C&C Group PLC : * FY adjusted EPS rises 5.7 percent to 0.295 euros * 2013/14 FY revenue up 30 percent to 620.2 million euros * FY dividend per share 10 euro cents, up 14.3 percent
DUBAI, April 30 Petrochemical shares helped lift the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Sunday after strong first-quarter earnings in the sector. Neighbouring stock markets were mostly lower.