Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
DUBLIN May 16 C&C Group PLC :
* Envisages tougher first quarter than last year, better second quarter (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
PARIS, June 9 French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started talks with Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos over selling its Body Shop business, L'Oreal said on Friday.