DUBLIN May 13 Irish cider maker C&C
reported a 9 percent fall in profit in the year to February on
Wednesday and said it was taking a one-off impairment charge of
150 million euros at its poorly performing U.S. business.
The maker of Magners and Bulmers cider reported a profit of
115 million euros ($129.41 million), in line with its January
guidance and analysts' forecasts on revenues that were up 10
percent.
But there was a sharp divergence between its core Irish and
Scottish markets, where operating profit was up by almost 2
percent, and England and Wales where they fell 38 percent.
And it said it expected its North American sales fell from
11 million to 1.5 million euros on a poor performance from
Woodchuck cider.
As a result, the company said it was writing down the value
of its U.S. assets by 150 million euros, but said it expected
sales to be more stable in the year ahead.
C&C last year launched a failed bid to buy the Spirit
pub group in the hope of using its 1,200 pubs to
increase its distribution network in the United Kingdom, where
it has faced a number of new rivals in the cider market,
including Swedish brand Kopparberg and AB InBev's
Stella Cidre.
Chief Executive Stephen Glancey said in a statement that the
following 12 months would be a period of "stabilisation and
investment" and said the company had made a decent start to the
year.
($1 = 0.8887 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)