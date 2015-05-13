* Profits fall 9 pct, in line with guidance
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 13 Irish cider maker C&C is
trying to build a profitable niche position in England and
invest heavily to recoup lost market share in the United States
after those markets dragged group profits down by 9 percent,
management said on Wednesday.
The maker of Magners and Bulmers cider ruled out closing
down or selling its business in England and Wales, where profits
fell 38 percent in the year to February following an increase
in competition.
C&C reported a profit of 115 million euros ($129.4 million)
in its financial year to February, in line with guidance issued
in January.
There was a marked divergence between its core Irish and
Scottish markets, where operating profit was up by almost 2
percent, and England and Wales where it has faced a number of
new rivals in the cider market, including Swedish brand
Kopparberg and AB InBev's Stella Cidre.
In England, C&C plans to cut infrastructure costs and focus
heavily on its premium Magners brand, Chief Executive Stephen
Glancey told Reuters.
"What we are doing right now is focusing the business on a
much smaller niche position behind the Magners brand" after the
company made the "wrong decision" by investing heavily in sales
and marketing as the market became more price focused, Glancey
said.
But he said it would retain the English business in part
because London is such a key platform for building an
international brand.
C&C also reported a sharp fall in profits in its small North
American division, where operating profit fell to 1.5 million
euros from 11 million as volumes fell 18 percent.
As a result it said it was to write down 150 million euros
from the value of its U.S business, a move analysts said had
already been priced in.
But Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Neison said the fall in
profitability was caused in part by high investment of 27
percent of sales in sales and marketing and that C&C hoped to
fully reverse the fall.
"We have been doing the right things in terms of positioning
the business for the long term," Neison said.
The company also announced plans to increase dividend
pay-outs to 50 percent over time from just over 40 percent
today.
C&C shares opened up 4 percent at 3.60 euros and traded 1
percent higher at 3.51 euros by 0820 GMT.
