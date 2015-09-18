* Indonesia regulator wants more consolidation in bank sector

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Sept 18 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) is buying a controlling stake in Jakarta-based PT Bank Windu Kentjana International, in a rare case of a foreign bank being allowed to own more than 40 percent of an Indonesian lender.

The Indonesian financial regulator's move to give an exemption to the country's 40 percent foreign ownership cap could pave the way for more acquisitions by foreign banks that are eager to tap growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"The agenda is to support the consolidation process, so the supervisor can give more leeway, for more than 40 percent," Nelson Tampubolon, banking supervisor at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK), told Reuters in a text message on Friday.

There are around 120 commercial banks in the country of 250 million people.

The ownership cap has acted as a stumbling block to deals in the past, with some foreign banks unwilling to take a minority stake in Indonesian lenders as that is seen as punitive for capital under new global rules.

Because of the cap, Singapore's DBS Group Holdings dropped its takeover bid for Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk in 2013.

OJK's Tampubolon had said in June that CCB would be permitted to own more than 40 percent of an Indonesian bank should it buy stakes in two separate lenders and combine them into a single entity.

Indonesian tycoon Johnny Wiraatmadja owned 61.2 percent of Bank Windu as of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Under the proposed deal, Bank Windu, which has total assets of nearly 10 trillion rupiah ($696 million), will merge with PT Bank Antardaerah, Wiraatmadja told a media briefing.

It will then raise around 1 trillion rupiah ($69.6 million) from a rights issue, with CCB getting a stake of more than 50 percent and Wiraatmadja's stake reduced to 20-25 percent.

The deal is expected to be completed this year, Wiraatmadja added.

Officials of state-owned CCB, China's second-biggest lender by assets, declined to comment when asked at the briefing.

Bank Windu is likely to expand into infrastructure and trade finance once CCB becomes its controlling shareholder, said Luianto Sudarmana, president director of the Indonesian lender.

Shares of Bank Windu, which surged 22 percent on Thursday, fell 7 percent on Friday. ($1 = 14,370.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)