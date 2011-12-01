SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 1 Baosteel Group Corporation, the parent of China's Baoshan Iron & Steel , was the seller in a $267 million sale of China Construction Bank Corp shares earlier this week, two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

The sale of 400 million Hong Kong-listed shares of CCB took place on Tuesday at a price of HK$5.19 each, raising HK$2.076 billion ($267 million), but no seller was identified at the time. The sources could not be named because details of the sale aren't public.

Deutsche Bank was sole bookrunner in the sale. ($1 = 7.776 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)