HONG KONG, March 26 China Construction Bank
, the country's second-biggest lender, plans
to set up branches in eight countries in Europe, South America
and Asia this year, three sources with direct knowledge told
Reuters on Thursday.
The eight countries are France, the Netherlands, Poland,
Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Chile and Malaysia, the three sources
within the bank said.
This represents a sizeable expansion in the bank's overseas
presence from the current 18 countries and territories.
Chinese state-owned banks have been aggressively expanding
their overseas footprints in recent years, partly aiming to
facilitate the internationalisation of the Chinese yuan
currency.
China Construction Bank set up a branch in London last year
and was appointed the yuan clearing bank for the UK in June.
The world's second-largest economy has assigned yuan
clearing banks to a total of 14 offshore yuan hubs so far. All
the yuan clearing banks are Chinese banks.
China's yuan has broken into the top five as a world payment
currency, overtaking the Canadian dollar and the Australian
dollar, according to SWIFT.
Yuan cross-border trade settlement also climbed to more than
20 percent of China's total trade from 1 percent in 2010. HSBC
expects it to rise to over 50 percent by 2020.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Zhao Hongmei; Editing by James
Pomfret and Anand Basu)