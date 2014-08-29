BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 China Construction Bank Corp
* Says H1 net profit 130.7 billion yuan(21.28 billion US dollar); forecast 131.3 billion yuan)
* Q2 net profit 64.88 billion yuan - Reuters calculation
* Says NPL ratio at 1.04 percent at end-June versus 1.02 percent at end-March
* Says H1 net interest margin at 2.80 percent versus 2.81 percent at end-March
