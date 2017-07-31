FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
China Construction Bank set to name Bank of China boss as chairman
July 31, 2017 / 8:54 AM / a day ago

China Construction Bank set to name Bank of China boss as chairman

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second-biggest bank, has nominated Tian Guoli, currently chairman of Bank of China Ltd, as candidate for its top job, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Tian was appointed as the Communist Party secretary of CCB in a closed-door meeting on Monday, the sources told Reuters.

One of the sources said an announcement could come as early as later on Monday.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Bank of China (BOC) President Chen Siqing was likely to take on the chairman's role there.

CCB and BOC declined to comment. (Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING, Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in HONG KONG; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

