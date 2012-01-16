HONG KONG Jan 16 China Construction Bank Corp, China's No.4 lender, said on Monday that it has appointed Wang Hongzhang as chairman of the board.

Wang, formerly chief disciplinary officer at the central bank, replaced the lender's former chairman Guo Shuqing who was recently appointed as the head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country's top securities watchdog.

