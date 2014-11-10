SANTIAGO Nov 10 China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) , the country's second biggest
lender, is set to start up operations in Chile to facilitate
Asian investments in the region, President Michelle Bachelet
said on Monday.
CCB will set up shop in Chile, where more than 20 banks
already operate, to channel investments in key sectors such as
mining and telecommunications, Bachelet said at a meeting with
Chinese business leaders, while in Beijing for the Asia-Pacific
summit.
"We're very happy with the great news that we've received
that China Construction Bank is going to enter Chile, with the
aim of establishing itself and providing services mainly to
Chinese companies that invest in the region," said Bachelet.
Chile is the world's top copper producer, while China is its
main trade partner and the principal consumer of the industrial
metal.
The CCB "going to Chile is not only to do business directly
in Chile, but to set up a platform to also do business with
other Latin American countries," Bachelet said.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Bernard Orr)