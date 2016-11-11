BEIJING Nov 11 China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) has signed a 10 billion yuan ($1.47
billion) debt-for-equity deal with Chongqing Construction
Investment Holdings Co, as the bank presses ahead with its debt
investment strategy.
It is the third debt-for-equity deal announced this week by
CCB, the country's second biggest lender.
The framework agreement signed on Thursday is intended to
reduce business leverage and support economic development, CCB
said in an online statement.
Chongqing Construction, which is wholly-owned by the
municipal government's State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC), has total assets of 64.8
billion yuan and claims 56 subsidiary companies.
The deal will help raise equity capital for key
subsidiaries, while a merger-and-acquistion fund will be
established to improve the group's consolidated performance, the
statement said.
Separately, Chongqing Construction will set up a fund to
invest in its own public-private partnership projects.
On Wednesday, CCB signed a 15 billion yuan contract with
Guangdong's provincial SASAC and Guangdong Rising Assets
Management Co to arrange debt-for-equity deals.
CCB also signed a 10 billion yuan debt-for-equity deal with
Guangzhou SASAC and Guangzhou Communications Investment Group
Co, a highway and railways development and services company.
CCB has been leading China's latest round of debt-for-equity
swaps, helping large, debt-laden state firms to lower their
leverage and cut financing costs.
That effort is aimed at helping domestic manufacturers
"muddle through the current tough period", Zhang Minghe, head of
CCB's debt-for-equity swap team, told Reuters earlier.
Thursday's deal is the sixth debt-for-equity swap announced
by CCB since policymakers relaunched the scheme in October.
Last week, CCB signed a 5 billion yuan debt-for-equity swap
agreement with state-owned Xiamen CCRE Group
.
Last month, the bank also agreed a 24 billion yuan debt
restructuring plan to help struggling Wuhan Iron and Steel Group
and a 10 billion yuan swap with Yunnan Tin
Group, the world's largest tin producer and exporter.
The bank has more than 50 debt-for-equity swap projects in
the pipeline, which will span a variety of sectors, including
highly indebted coal and chemical industries, CCB said earlier.
Corporate China sits on $18 trillion in debt, equivalent to
about 169 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which has
caused the IMF to warn that the country's credit growth is
unsustainable.
($1 = 6.8146 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)