HONG KONG, March 24 China Construction Bank
, the country's No.2 lender, said its 2012 net profit
rose 14 percent, its slowest annual profit growth as a publicly
listed company, hit by the country's attempts to rein in
state-owned lenders' profitability.
CCB made a net profit of 193.2 billion yuan
($31.1 billion) in 2012, according to a Chinese-language
statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. For
October-December, it made 34.97 billion yuan, according to
Reuters calculations of company figures.
Its full-year result was in line with expectations for 192.6
billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of
24 analysts. In 2011, the bank made 169.26 billion.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
