* 2012 net profit 193.2 bln yuan, f'cast was 192.6 bln yuan
* Q4 net profit 34.97 bln yuan
* NPL ratio at end-2012 was 0.99 pct vs 1 pct at end-Sept
* NIM at 2.75 pct, was 2.74 pct at end-Sept
HONG KONG, March 24 China Construction Bank
, the country's No.2 lender, said its 2012 net profit
rose 14 percent, its slowest annual profit growth as a publicly
listed company, hit by the country's attempts to rein in
state-owned lenders' profitability.
CCB made a net profit of 193.2 billion yuan
($31.1 billion) in 2012, according to a Chinese-language
statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. For
October-December, it made 34.97 billion yuan, according to
Reuters calculations of company figures.
Its full-year result was in line with expectations for 192.6
billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of
24 analysts. In 2011, the bank made 169.26 billion.
Profit growth at China's banks has slowed since its former
Premier Wen Jiabao said in April last year that its lenders
"made money too easily". The only other time CCB reported annual
earnings growth of under 20 percent was in 2009, in the depths
of the global financial crisis.
A cooling Chinese economy that grew by the slowest in over a
decade in 2012 has raised expectations that the country's banks
may see a spike in bad loans, largely stemming from a 4 trillion
yuan stimulus package in 2009 and from over-investment in its
frothy real estate and infrastructure sectors.
So far, this has not played out, with CCB reporting a
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.99 percent at the end of
2012, down 1 basis point from the 1 percent at the end of
September. Impairment losses more than doubled to 18 billion
yuan in the Yangtze River Delta, which includes Shanghai.
The bank has been putting aside more in anticipation of a
rise in bad loans, with its allowance to NPL ratio up almost 30
percentage points to 271 percent.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Mike Werner said the overall NPL
ratio had not yet risen because many of China's inland provinces
were still growing quickly, helping to offset rising bad loans
in overheated coastal regions.
"Although China's GDP has slowed, we don't expect NPLs to
rise for at least two years," Werner said.
BETTER PRICING POWER
Two landmark moves to allow banks more freedom in setting
their own rates helped widen the bank's net interest margin,
which measures loan profitability, to 2.75 percent from 2.74
percent at the end of the third quarter.
Net interest income in 2012, which is the amount a bank
charges for loans minus what it pays depositors, rose 16 percent
to 353 billion yuan.
The bank also said it extended about 1 trillion yuan in new
loans in 2012, with about 7.5 trillion yuan in total loans
outstanding. Fee and commission income, which has come under
fire domestically after Wen's comments on the banks'
profitability, was up 7.5 percent.
CCB also said it had established a subsidiary bank in New
Zealand, injecting $50 million into the operations there.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Matt Miller; Editing by Mark
Potter)