HONG KONG Aug 25 China Construction Bank Corp
, the country's No.2 lender, reported a 12.7 percent
rise in first-half net profit, broadly in line with analyst
expectations.
Net profit totalled 119.96 billion yuan in the January-June
period, up from 106.28 billion yuan in the same period last
year, CCB said in a statement on Sunday. That
compared with expectations for a 118.3 billion yuan profit,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.
In the second quarter, CCB made a net profit of 60.4 billion
yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's
figures.
CCB is the first of China's "Big Four" banks to report
results for the latest quarter. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
is scheduled to report results on Wednesday, followed
by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of
China on Thursday.
(Reporting By Lawrence White and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)