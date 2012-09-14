VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 14 China Construction Bank wants to expand its overseas presence through organic growth and acquisitions, and aims to wrap up a takeover deal this year, C ha irman Wang Hongzhang told Reuters.

China's second-largest bank also has its problem loans under control and expects to participate in a 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) infrastructure spending drive announced recently by the government, Wang said in an interview.

"As chairman of the bank I would expect to complete an M&A deal this year," Wang said on the fringes of a recent Asia-Pacific summit in Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok.