VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 14 China Construction
Bank wants to expand its overseas presence
through organic growth and acquisitions, and aims to wrap up a
takeover deal this year, C ha irman Wang Hongzhang told Reuters.
China's second-largest bank also has its problem loans under
control and expects to participate in a 1 trillion yuan ($158
billion) infrastructure spending drive announced recently by the
government, Wang said in an interview.
"As chairman of the bank I would expect to complete an M&A
deal this year," Wang said on the fringes of a recent
Asia-Pacific summit in Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok.