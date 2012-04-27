(Repeats to attach story to earlier news alerts)
HONG KONG, April 27 China Construction Bank
, the world's second-biggest bank by market value,
reported a less than expected 9 percent rise in first-quarter
earnings on Friday, hit by a slowdown in the growth of fee and
commission income.
CCB said it made a net profit of 51.51 billion
yuan in the first three months of the year, lower than the
average forecast of 52.7 billion yuan given in a Reuters survey
of five analysts but up on the 47.2 billion yuan the bank
reported for the same period a year ago.
CCB's fee income rose 5 percent in the quarter, dragging
down the bank's overall earnings that saw net interest income
rising 15 percent.
CCB's Hong Kong-listed shares are up about 9 percent so far
this year, worse than the 12 percent advance on the benchmark
Hang Seng Index.
