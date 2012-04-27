(Repeats to attach story to earlier news alerts)

HONG KONG, April 27 China Construction Bank , the world's second-biggest bank by market value, reported a less than expected 9 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday, hit by a slowdown in the growth of fee and commission income.

CCB said it made a net profit of 51.51 billion yuan in the first three months of the year, lower than the average forecast of 52.7 billion yuan given in a Reuters survey of five analysts but up on the 47.2 billion yuan the bank reported for the same period a year ago.

CCB's fee income rose 5 percent in the quarter, dragging down the bank's overall earnings that saw net interest income rising 15 percent.

CCB's Hong Kong-listed shares are up about 9 percent so far this year, worse than the 12 percent advance on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.