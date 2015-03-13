JAKARTA, March 13 China Construction Bank Corp plans to buy two to three "small" Indonesian banks, an official at Indonesia's financial regulator said on Friday.

Indonesia's financial services authority wants the Chinese lender to have core capital of at least 5 trillion rupiah ($379.08 million) in Indonesia within five years, Irwan Lubis, deputy commissioner for banking supervision, told reporters.

($1 = 13,190.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)