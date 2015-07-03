MILAN, July 3 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-biggest bank, opened its first Italian branch in Milan on Friday, further expanding its presence in Europe.

CCB opened branches in Barcelona and Amsterdam in the past few days.

A foothold in Italy's financial capital would help CCB promote trade between the euro zone's third-largest economy and China, which rose 8 percent in value last year to $47 billion, the bank said.

CCB said it was targeting medium- and large-sized Italian companies that have commercial ties with China or invest there.

"The opening of our Milanese branch ... is an important step towards improving our network abroad," CCB Chairman Wang Hongzhang said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za)