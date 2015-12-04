HONG KONG, Dec 4 (IFR) - China Construction Bank, rated A1/A/A, has mandated nine banks for a proposed issue of US dollar AT1 capital preference shares.

The bank has hired CCB International, HSBC, UBS and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators and China Construction Bank (Asia), BOCOM International, Citi, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong commencing on Monday.

A Reg S offering of Basel III-compliant AT1 capital preference shares denominated in US dollars may follow subject to market conditions. The offshore preference shares are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by S&P.

(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby)