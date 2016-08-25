(Corrects in para 5 to say the volume of NPLs was 181.949 billion - (not million) - yuan at end-June)

BEIJING Aug 25 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 1.1 percent increase in first-half net profit but said bad debt continued to rise.

CCB said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 133.41 billion yuan ($20 bln), up from 131.9 billion yuan a year earlier.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 65.46 billion yuan in the second quarter, up from 64.9 billion yuan in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations.

That compared with an average forecast of 64.56 billion yuan by three analysts, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.63 percent as of end-June, unchanged from end-March, but the volume of NPLs rose to 181.949 billion yuan at end-June from 176.424 billion at end-March.

Net interest margin narrowed to 2.32 percent by end-June, from 2.40 percent three months prior.

CCB's Shanghai-listed shares closed up 0.19 percent on Thursday, compared with a 0.63 percent in for the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index.

Bank of Communications Co , China's fifth-largest listed lender by assets, reported near flat first-half profit on Thursday. ($1 = 6.6567 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Susan Fenton)