SHANGHAI Oct 30 China's fifth-biggest lender Bank of Communications Co Ltd posted a 3.4 percent gain in third-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates, as margins shrank and non-performing loans rose.

Net profit rose to 13.88 billion yuan ($2.28 billion) in July-September from 13.43 billion yuan a year earlier, BoComm said on Wednesday. That compares with an average estimate of 15.08 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Net interest margins fell to 2.53 percent from 2.56 percent at the end of June.

The bank's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.01 percent from 0.99 percent at the end of the first half. ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ryan Woo)