SHANGHAI, April 29 China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender
by assets, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
on Friday.
The last one of China's Big Five banks to report
first-quarter earnings, CCB said in a statement its profit
reached 67.95 billion yuan ($10.5 billion) in the three months
through March from 67 billion yuan in the same period a year
earlier.
CCB's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.63 percent by
end-March, from 1.58 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 6.4830 Chinese yuan)
