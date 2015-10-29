BEIJING Aug 31 China Construction Bank Corp , the country's second-biggest lender by assets, on Thursday reported flat profit growth for the third quarter as bad debt rose.

Profit reached 59.7 billion yuan ($9.39 billion) in the three months through September 30 from 59.6 billion a year earlier.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.45 percent at the end of the quarter from 1.42 percent at the end of June.

($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; editing by Jason Neely)