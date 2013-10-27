BRIEF-Jana Partners builds 9 pct stake in Whole Foods, wants to speed up company turnaround - WSJ, citing sources
* Jana partners builds 9% stake in whole foods, wants to speed up company turnaround & consider possible sale- WSJ, citing sources
(Corrects Q3 net profit to 56.8 billion yuan from 56.5 billion, percent change to 9.4 pct from 8.9 pct)
SHANGHAI Oct 27 China Construction Bank Corp , the country's No.2 lender, posted a rise in third-quarter net profit of 9.4 percent, slightly missing estimates.
Net profit rose to 56.8 billion yuan in July-September from 51.91 billion yuan a year earlier, CCB said on Sunday. That compares with an average estimate of 57.69 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
(Reporting By Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Michael Perry and Jane Baird)
NEW YORK, April 10 Traditional banks and alternative lenders are still underwriting highly leveraged US loans despite regulatory scrutiny as red-hot investor demand shows no sign of abating and new buyout loans remain scarce.