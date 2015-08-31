BEIJING Aug 31 China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) has a low risk exposure to the
country's stock markets, with less than 20 billion yuan ($3.14
billion) of loans collateralised with stock and 50 billion to 60
billion yuan in credit lines provided to securities firms,
Chairman Wang Hongzhang said on Monday.
Less than 40 billion yuan, or about a third, of the bank's
wealth management products are invested in the stock market,
Wang said at the bank's interim results press conference in
Beijing. CCB is the country's second-biggest lender by assets.
Speaking at the same event, the bank's vice governor Zhang
Gengsheng said the firm had lent state margin lender China
Securities Finance Corp 148 billion yuan, a figure he said was
small compared to other banks. He added that he expects the
bank's asset quality will deteriorate in the second half of this
year.
CCB over the weekend reported lacklustre half-year profits
and increased non-performing loans.
($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)