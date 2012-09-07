HONG KONG, Sept 7 An undisclosed shareholder of China Construction Bank (CCB) is seeking to raise up to $530 million from a sale of shares in China's second largest-bank, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The shareholder is offering 810 million Hong Kong-traded shares of CCB at a price of HK$5.08/share, putting the total deal at HK$4.11 billion ($530 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering's price is equivalent to a 2 percent discount to CCB's Friday's close of HK$5.18.

The selldown is the latest in a spate of block deals to hit Hong Kong this week, breathing some life into the city's moribund equity capital markets.

Other deals this week included a $2 billion stake sale in insurer AIA Group by AIG and sales of shares in computer maker Lenovo Group.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC were hired to jointly manage the CCB selldown.