HONG KONG, Sept 7 An undisclosed shareholder of
China Construction Bank (CCB) is seeking to raise up
to $530 million from a sale of shares in China's second
largest-bank, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the
transaction.
The shareholder is offering 810 million Hong Kong-traded
shares of CCB at a price of HK$5.08/share, putting the
total deal at HK$4.11 billion ($530 million), added IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication. The offering's price is equivalent
to a 2 percent discount to CCB's Friday's close of HK$5.18.
The selldown is the latest in a spate of block deals to hit
Hong Kong this week, breathing some life into the city's
moribund equity capital markets.
Other deals this week included a $2 billion stake sale in
insurer AIA Group by AIG and sales of shares
in computer maker Lenovo Group.
Deutsche Bank and HSBC were hired to
jointly manage the CCB selldown.