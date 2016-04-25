SINGAPORE, April 25 The Singapore government and
China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) signed
agreements on Monday to collaborate on infrastructure financing
and push for Chinese companies to raise funds in the island's
capital markets via listings and debt issues.
IE Singapore, a statutory board under Singapore's trade
ministry, and CCB signed a memorandum of understanding, in which
CCB plans to provide S$30 billion ($22.18 billion) worth of
financing services for infrastructure projects in Southeast
Asia.
These projects will be related to Chinese President Xi
Jinping's One Belt, One Road initiative aimed at developing
trade and transport links across Asia and beyond, IE Singapore
and CCB said in a statement, ahead of a joint press conference
with Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX).
They also said SGX and CCB plan to work more closely to
boost fundraising activities by Chinese companies in Singapore.
The collaboration comes at a time when Singapore is facing a
dearth of initial public offerings (IPOs) while Chinese
corporations are venturing abroad to gain a stronger global
foothold via fundraising, mergers and acquisitions.
"SGX and CCB will also highlight opportunities for Chinese
companies to issue offshore renminbi bonds, undertake mergers
and acquisitions, establish cross-border asset management
services and other capital market activities in Singapore," IE
Singapore and CCB said in the statement, using an alternative
name for China's yuan currency.
The exchange and the bank hope to revive listing activity in
Singapore as the number of IPOs runs dry, exacerbated by a
slowing Chinese economy and a penny stocks scandal in 2013.
There have not been any main-board IPOs in Singapore this
year, while a number of local companies have also launched deals
to take themselves private.
($1 = 1.3527 Singapore dollars)
