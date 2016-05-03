* China City ownership change highlights dangers of relying on state support

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, May 3 (IFR) - The surprise privatisation of a state-owned Chinese construction company has ignited a debate over creditors' rights in the country's fast-growing capital markets.

China City Construction Holding Group spooked onshore and offshore bondholders last week with a sudden announcement of a change in its shareholder structure, which transformed it into a privately owned company.

Onshore creditors reacted angrily, upset that they were not informed in advance of the change, while the group's offshore Dim Sum bonds jumped initially on hopes the move would trigger a put option.

China City's abrupt mutation is the latest challenge to the long-held belief that Chinese state-owned enterprises are safer credits than their private-sector counterparts.

Onshore investors are already digesting a first wave of defaults from state-run firms and analysts expect more privatisations to follow as China rebalances its economy and cuts its support for inefficient companies.

"The China City incident will have a wider impact," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "Investors used to buy Chinese SOE paper on the assumption that the government would bail them out in case of funding troubles, but that has to change."

Who is Huinong?

China City said last Monday it was now 99 percent under the control of Huinong Fund, an investment company that counts China Great Wall Asset Management, ICBC, CCB, BOC and Citigroup Global among its shareholders.

"The move was aligned with strategic decisions by certain national department," the company said in the filing.

When China City issued Dim Sum bonds in June 2014, China City Development Academy, wholly owned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Rural Development, controlled a 98.53 percent stake.

The issuer did not say when, why or how the change took place, but said it would not have an impact on its ability to repay the bonds. It was rated AA+ onshore before the change, though its Dim Sum bonds were unrated.

Meanwhile, it also said that some of its project assets, as opposed to its financial assets and real-estate business, had been transferred to Hong Kong-listed Chun Wo Development, now known as China City Construction Group Holdings.

Chun Wo Development assumed the new company name in early March as a result of a backdoor listing and asset injection. Huinong Fund holds 59.16 percent of the Hong Kong listco via China New Way Investment, according to exchange filings. The mainland-incorporated China City owns 9.19 percent, GT Winners, which the founding family of Chun Wo Development control, owns 8.93 percent, and 22.72 percent is in public hands.

Huinong's name is far from well known among mainland investors, but the fund's links to China City appear to pre-date its latest investment. China City Construction held a 20% stake in Huinong Fund as of last September, according to the prospectus for its onshore medium-term notes issued in February.

"Who can tell me who on earth is this Huinong Fund?" asked an onshore bond underwriter on Chinese social media.

Huinong Fund appeared as a cornerstone investor in Bank of Zhengzhou's Hong Kong IPO in December. Its manager is Beijing Shang Finance Management, which is 99.83 percent under the control of Chinese businessman Wei Lidong, according to Shang Finance's website and regulatory filings.

Wei used to work for New Horizon Capital, Unicredit Group and Huarong Asset Management, the website showed.

The level of disclosure around the changes has upset holders of the group's 17.15 billion renminbi outstanding domestic bonds.

"Should not the issuer have convened a bondholder meeting before taking initiatives to make such a big change?" asked another onshore bond trader.

Onshore creditors have no contractual protection from a change of control, as covenants remain extremely rare in China's vast domestic market.

Onshore analysts, however, have been calling for a change to that approach, publishing reports intended to encourage the adoption of protection clauses used in offshore bonds. 'Negotiable' put

China City's offshore creditors do have a change-of-control put option on the 5.350 percent 2017 Dim Sum bonds.

However, even holders of those bonds face an uncertain future after a company official termed the contract "negotiable".

"The shareholder change should have triggered a CoC put on its Dim Sum '17 in our view," said Ross Lee, a fixed-income analyst with Bank of China (Hong Kong).

The Dim Sum bonds give holders a put option at 101 percent of their principal "if China City Construction Holding Group ceases to own 100% of the issuer; or the Chinese central government ceases to own, directly or indirectly, 98.53 percent of the company".

Even without knowing the exact ownership details, China City Construction's 20 percent stake in Huinong Fund means those conditions are likely to have been triggered.

However, a company official in China City's financing department told IFR on Wednesday that it would hold talks with offshore investors to convince them to keep holding the bonds.

"Actually, it is not an obligation for us to redeem the bonds. It is negotiable," said the official.

"From the company's point of view, we hope we will not have to redeem the bonds as the initial fundraising (Dim Sum bonds)was planned to go along with our projects," he said, suggesting the redemption of the bonds might affect some projects.

The Dim Sum bonds are trading well below par, making a put at 101 an attractive option, but, after rising to 95/96 on Tuesday, the notes fell back to 89/90 last Friday as uncertainty crept in.

China International Capital Corp estimated in a report that the debt-to-capital ratio (total debt/total debt plus total assets) of China City rose to 69% as at the end of last September and expected new funding would become difficult to source after the recent chaos.

The China City official said the company planned to meet both offshore and onshore bondholders in the coming days to provide more explanations as to why they made such changes and how it would benefit the company.

However, the reputational damage may already have been done. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve Garton)