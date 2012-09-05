* Base price of deal set at $148 mln

* CCE is largest Brazilian consumer electronics maker

* Purchase doubles Lenovo share of Brazil PC market

By Asher Levine and Anne Marie Roantree

SAO PAULO/HONG KONG, Sept 5 China's Lenovo Group Ltd agreed on Wednesday to buy Brazilian consumer electronics maker CCE, as the world's No. 2 PC maker by sales looks toward Brazil's promising consumer market to boost profit growth, which has been slowing.

The deal, announced in a securities filing and valued at a base price of 300 million reais ($148 million), will help Lenovo nearly double its share of the PC market in the world's sixth-largest economy.

Lenovo's purchase of CCE, Brazil's largest domestic manufacturer of consumer electronics, will allow the Chinese company to add mobile phones and televisions to its product line in Brazil, expanding beyond the corporate sector.

"CCE is an excellent fit with its four-screen product portfolio and a valuable manufacturing base in Brazil," Yuanqing Yang, chairman and CEO of Lenovo Group, said in a statement.

The deal highlights the growing, yet uneven trade ties between Brazil and China, two large emerging economies. While Brazil benefited from China's voracious demand for raw materials such as iron ore and soybeans over the past decade, Brazilian imports of Chinese manufactured products have hurt Brazilian industry.

China is still Lenovo's main sales driver, contributing around 42 percent of its total revenue, though the outlook has been overshadowed by slowing growth that has sapped demand. In response, Lenovo has been aggressive about expanding into other regions, primarily through overseas acquisitions.

"In recent years, we have established a No. 1 position in emerging markets, and we hope to do the same in Brazil," Lenovo said in a statement, adding that CCE's management team would be maintained. "We are attacking hard in the large, fast growing BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) markets."

According to Morgan Stanley, Lenovo is close to breaking even in emerging markets, but Brazil is where the majority of its losses are incurred, largely due to high import taxes and weak distribution.

CCE, controlled by privately held Digibras, runs seven factories in Brazil and posted 1.6 billion reais ($784 million) in revenue in 2011. The company said it produced 774,000 PCs last year and expects to assemble 887,000 in 2012.

Shares of Lenovo closed down more than 7 percent in Hong Kong ahead of the news on Wednesday after NEC Corp sold its entire stake in the company in a deal worth 18 billion yen ($229.62 million).