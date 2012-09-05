* Base price of deal set at $148 mln, subject to adjustments
* CCE is largest Brazilian consumer electronics maker
* Purchase doubles Lenovo share of Brazil PC market
By Asher Levine and Anne Marie Roantree
SAO PAULO/HONG KONG, Sept 5 China's Lenovo Group
Ltd agreed on Wednesday to buy Brazilian electronics
maker CCE, as the world's No. 2 PC maker by sales bets that
Brazil's promising consumer market can help revive its slowing
profit growth.
The deal, announced in a securities filing, is valued at a
base price of 300 million reais ($148 million), subject to
adjustments. Payment, in a mix of stock and cash, could include
an additional 400 million reais, depending on performance-based
indicators over the four years ending in December 2016.
"Brazil has a positive growth rate (for PCs) even in the
current relatively volatile environment," Lenovo chief financial
officer Waiming Wong told Reuters in an interview. "If we really
go for the high growth market, the big market, Brazil is
obviously the candidate."
Lenovo's purchase of CCE, Brazil's largest domestic
manufacturer of electronics such as PCs, DVD players and
stereos, will allow the Chinese company to nearly double its
share of the PC market in the world's sixth-largest economy.
The deal will also add mobile phones and televisions to
Lenovo's product line in Brazil, where it recently announced
plans to build a $30 million factory, helping it expand beyond
its current focus on the corporate sector.
"In order to win in Brazil long term you have to have local
manufacturing," Wong said, adding that the acquisition would
boost Lenovo into third place in Brazil's PC market from 7th
place currently. "When CCE came along, it definitely was a good
fit."
The deal highlights the growing, yet uneven trade ties
between Brazil and China, two large emerging economies. While
Brazil benefited over the past decade from China's voracious
demand for raw materials such as iron ore and soybeans, Chinese
exports of manufactured products have hurt Brazilian industry.
The acquisition, which Lenovo expects to close in the first
quarter of 2013, also comes at a time when Brazil's once-booming
economy has lost steam.
"We aren't worried about that," Wong said. "We believe that
Brazil has a bright future as one of the major emerging market
economies. The relative slowdown in the economy has already been
reflected in the valuation (of the deal)."
By expanding its operation in Brazil, Lenovo follows other
Chinese electronics makers such as Foxconn, which
makes products such as notebooks and tablets in a local factory
and plans to further expand production into liquid crystal
displays.
Lenovo plans to invest $100 million in research and
development in Brazil over the next five years, Dan Stone, head
of the company's Brazil unit, said in a press conference
Wednesday.
China is still Lenovo's main sales driver, contributing
around 42 percent of its total revenue, though slowing growth
has sapped demand. In response, Lenovo has aggressively expanded
into other regions, primarily through overseas acquisitions.
Lenovo values the Brazilian market for PCs, smartphones,
tablets and SmartTVs at $124 billion.
"In recent years, we have established a No. 1 position in
emerging markets, and we hope to do the same in Brazil," Lenovo
said in a statement, adding that CCE's management team would be
maintained. "We are attacking hard in the large, fast growing
BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) markets."
According to Morgan Stanley, Lenovo is close to breaking
even in emerging markets, but Brazil is where the majority of
its losses are incurred, largely due to high import taxes and
weak distribution.
CCE, controlled by privately held Digibras, runs seven
factories in Brazil and posted 1.6 billion reais ($788 million)
in revenue in 2011. The company said it produced 774,000 PCs
last year and expects to assemble 887,000 in 2012.
Shares of Lenovo closed down more than 7 percent in Hong
Kong on Wednesday after NEC Corp sold its entire stake in the
company in a deal worth 18 billion yen ($229.62 million).
The market closed ahead of the CCE announcement.