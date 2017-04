Oct 29 C&C Group Plc :

* H1 net revenue eur 368.1m

* H1 adjusted diluted EPS 15.9 cent

* Board are proposing an interim dividend of 4.5 cent per share representing 4.7 pct growth on last year

* Under takeover code given Spirit situation no new operating profit guidance can be provided

* "Overall UK cider market remains challenging"

