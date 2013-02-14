BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts reports extension of $1.5 bln credit facility to 2022
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. announces extension of $1.5 billion credit facility to 2022
ATHENS Feb 14 Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) , the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola, posted on Thursday a 12 percent drop in 2012 profit due to higher costs and weak demand in its debt-laden European markets.
The Athens-based company with operations in 28 countries from Russia to Nigeria, said profit excluding restructuring and other one-off charges came in at 285 million euros versus analysts' average forecast of 291.5 million euro in a Reuters poll.
The volume of unit cases sold was almost flat year-on-year to 2.08 million. Sales rose 3 percent to 7.05 billion euros, compared with analyst' forecast of 7.03 billion.
The company set a free cash flow target of 1.3 billion euros for the 2013-2015 period. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. announces extension of $1.5 billion credit facility to 2022
June 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in May as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May RANK VEHICLE MAY 17 MAY 16 PCT CHANGE 1 Ford F-Series P/U 76,027 67,412 +12.8 2 Ram P/U 44,850 38,569 +16.3 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 43,804 45,03