ATHENS May 16 Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBC), the
world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola posted on Thursday
flat sales volumes in the first quarter as strong growth in
Russia was offset by weaker demand in austerity-hit EU
countries.
The bottler said sales volume was 426.7
million units cases in the first quarter versus an average
analysts' forecast of 426 million. First quarter traditionally
accounts for a small part of HBC's full-year profit.
CCHBC also posted a slightly narrower loss of 15.9 million
euros ($20.45 million) from 19.1 million euros in the same
period last year, helped by a slower rise in raw material prices
and benefits from cost savings.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)