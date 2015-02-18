ATHENS Feb 18 Swiss based Coca-Cola HBC (CC
HBC), the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola
drinks, is cautious on Greece due to the macroeconomic and
political uncertainty in the country but is committed to
investing in the country, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We are very cautious as the macro and obviously the
political environment remains fragile and uncertain," CC HBC's
Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Lois said in a conference call
with journalists.
CC HBC distributes Coke products in 27 countries in Europe
and Nigeria. Sales volume in Greece, where CC HBC operates four
plants, grew two percent last year for the first time since 2008
as the country emerged from a crippling six-year recession.
Lois said that despite the improvement, trading conditions
in the country remained tough as austerity was still hurting
households' disposable income. But the bottler was not holding
back its Greek investments.
"There is a 360 (degree) approach in our investment strategy
in Greece and we are continuing with that. We are absolutely
committed," Lois said.
The company said credit conditions for its Greek operations
were difficult as Greece and its euro zone partners were still
negotiating on a debt deal, but it has not seen any worsening in
recent months.
"Clearly, thing are difficult. There is no doubt about it,"
CC HBC CFO Michalis Imellos said. "(But) there isn't something
specific that is happening in the last two or three months,
let's say because of the political situation."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Stamp)