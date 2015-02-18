* Q4 net down 11.4 percent at 30.4 million euros
* Lowers target for 2013-2015 free cash flow to 1.1-1.2 bln
eur
* To pay div of 0.36 euros/shr versus 0.35 euros year before
ATHENS, Feb 18 Swiss based Coca-Cola HBC
, the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola drinks,
posted an 11.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt
by tough conditions in its key market Russia and the
depreciation of the rouble.
The company warned that conditions this year will remain
challenging, lowering slightly its 2013-2015 target for free
cash flow to between 1.1 and 1.2 billion euros from about 1.3
billion due to the adverse impact of currency depreciation.
Net profit reached 30.4 million euros ($35 million) from
34.3 million in the same period last year.
Russia is CCHBC's biggest market and has been its main
growth driver in recent years. But a stagnating economy due in
part to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis has squeezed
consumer spending, hurting demand for Coke products.
The acquisition of a new juice brand in Russia helped growth
resume in the country, with sales volume rising by a mid-single
digit percentage in the fourth quarter, it said.
Total group sales volume rose 0.8 percent to 485.1 million
unit cases, reversing from a 3.9 percent drop in the nine months
to September.
In Greece sales volume grew 2 percent last year, rising for
the first time since 2008 as the economy stabilised, but the
company said it remained cautious due to fragile economic
conditions.
CCHBC said it would continue increasing prices to mitigate
the impact of currency weakness, while lower input costs due to
the drop in oil prices are expected to help its bottom line.
The bottler said it will pay a dividend of 0.36 euros per
shares on 2014 results, versus 0.35 euros the year before.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Holmes)