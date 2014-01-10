* British company to buy Cinema City's movie businesses
* Cinema City to get 272 mln stg in cash, hold 24.9 pct of
Cineworld
* Deal to add to Cineworld's adjusted earnings per share in
2014
* Cineworld shares up 7 pct
By Esha Vaish
Jan 10 British cinema operator Cineworld Group
said it would buy Poland-based Cinema City
International's movie theatre business to create the
second largest cinema chain in Europe.
Cineworld said it would pay Cinema City 272 million pounds
($448 million) in cash and the Polish company will hold 24.9
percent of Cineworld's shares upon the completion of the deal.
Cineworld, the UK's only listed cinema chain, said the deal
is based on Cinema City's enterprise value of about 503 million
pounds.
The deal is expected to add to Cineworld's adjusted earnings
per share in full year 2014 and be substantially accretive
thereafter, the company said.
"Fundamentally, the rationale for the deal centres around
access to developing economies in Europe, and for Cineworld to
leverage all its know-how in the multiplex market to capitalise
on the opportunities in these territories," N+1 Singer analyst
Sahill Shan wrote in a note.
Cinema City is the largest operator of multiplex cinemas in
Israel and central and eastern European countries such as
Slovakia, Czech Republic and Bulgaria, according to the
company's website.
The deal, expected to be completed in March, will create a
chain of 201 cinemas with 1,852 screens, making Cineworld the
second largest player in Europe after Odeon Cinemas Ltd
.
Cinema City Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger told Reuters
the combined company planned to open 548 screens over the next
three years.
Greidinger, who will head the combined company, said some of
these projects were already underway and 170 of the screens
would be in the United Kingdom.
Cineworld's unlisted British competitor Vue Entertainment
bought Poland's No. 2 multiplex operator Multikino last year.
Cineworld Chairman Anthony Bloom will retain his current
role in the combined company.
In November last year, Cineworld said its founder and CEO,
Steve Wiener, would step down in March.
Cinema City's film distribution business is also a part of
the deal. The Polish company, which will keep its property
interests, will stay listed in Warsaw, Cineworld spokeswoman
Elly Williamson told Reuters.
Cineworld said it identified cost synergies of 2 million
pounds, the majority of which are expected to be realised in
financial year 2014.
The deal will be funded through a fully underwritten rights
issue to raise about 110 million pounds and through debt.
"The acquisition appears to be a genuine attempt to gain
exposure to growth markets, as opposed to simply gaining scale,"
Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram said.
Cineworld shares were up 7 percent at 419 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 1020 GMT. Cinema City shares rose 16
percent to 35 zloty on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.