Feb 23 Specialty package maker CCL
Industries Inc's quarterly profit rose 38
percent, helped by growth in its label and tube segment.
For the fourth quarter, net earnings rose to C$18.4 million,
or 54 Canadian cents per class B share, from C$13.3 million, or
40 Canadian cents per class B share, last year.
Sales rose 13 percent to C$317.3 million.
The company said operating income for its label division
rose 8 percent to C$31 million while its tube division's
operating income rose to C$1.7 million from C$0.2 million, last
year.
CCL Industries' Class B shares -- which have risen 20
percent in value in the past four months -- closed at C$33.40 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)