Feb 23 Specialty package maker CCL Industries Inc's quarterly profit rose 38 percent, helped by growth in its label and tube segment.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings rose to C$18.4 million, or 54 Canadian cents per class B share, from C$13.3 million, or 40 Canadian cents per class B share, last year.

Sales rose 13 percent to C$317.3 million.

The company said operating income for its label division rose 8 percent to C$31 million while its tube division's operating income rose to C$1.7 million from C$0.2 million, last year.

CCL Industries' Class B shares -- which have risen 20 percent in value in the past four months -- closed at C$33.40 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)