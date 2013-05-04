May 4 Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors
said on Saturday it is buying British gym operator Pure Gym for
an undisclosed amount.
Pure Gym, known for offering affordable memberships at
always-open, no-frills workout centers, has 45 locations in the
United Kingdom, with more than 240,000 members, according to a
press release announcing the deal.
CCMP, specializes in investments of $100 million to $500
million, said it supports a plan to open 40 new gyms over the
next year.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter,
according the press release.