TORONTO Feb 5 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board said on Wednesday it will open an office in Sao Paulo in
April, intent on boosting real estate and infrastructure
investments in the region even as money is flowing out of
emerging markets.
CPPIB, a global dealmaker intent on diversifying its C$192.8
billion ($174 billion) portfolio, said the timing for opening
its fifth global office is perfect, though it noted competitors
like sovereign wealth funds are also hunting similar assets.
"When other people are exiting the market is perhaps the
best time to be entering, particularly when currency values
might be a little bit weakened... The good news is there is
probably less competition than there was a year ago, with
capital flows out as opposed to in," CPPIB Chief Executive Mark
Wiseman said in an interview.
CPPIB already has offices in Toronto, New York, London and
Hong Kong, and Wiseman said Sao Paulo will serve as the hub for
its investments in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
The public pension fund already has nearly C$5 billion in
invested assets in the region. While Wiseman said real estate
and infrastructure deals would be the main focus of investment
growth, public and private equity, as well as private debt, will
likely follow as the region's economy liberalizes and capital
becomes more free-flowing.
He said the region has a massive infrastructure deficit and
growing need for real estate development, including in both
retail and residential housing, and in logistics as its growing
middle class demands more services.
"But as the sovereign wealth funds, who are by and large
larger than we are, look for assets around the world, we are
seeing a greater degree of competition, and that is one of the
reasons we have to build long-term capability, including in
global markets like Asia and Latin America -- to find the best
opportunities," Wiseman said.
Despite its deep pockets, CPPIB has traditionally taken a
partnership approach in global deals, teaming up with local
entities to buy and manage assets for the long-term.
CPPIB late last year made its first foray into the Indian
real estate market, agreeing to invest $200 million for an 80
percent stake in a real estate joint venture with India's
Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
The announcement of the Sao Paulo office comes just days
after the Alberta Investment Management Corp said it was opening
a London office, its first outside of Canada.
AIMCo, with about C$70 billion in assets under management,
has also sought to diversify globally and has said Europe is a
strategic market, with C$8 billion already invested in the
United Kingdom and Europe.