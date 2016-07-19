Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
SAO PAULO, July 19 The board of CCR SA , Brazil's largest toll road operator, approved on Tuesday a plan to sell up to 1.25 billion reais ($385 million) in local debt notes, according to a securities filing. ($1 = 3.2480 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.